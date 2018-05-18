Sinitta was left stunned after a man ripped out her hair weave on a busy London street on Thursday (17.05.18).

The 'So Macho' singer had arrived with a group of friends at the London Cabaret Club for the launch of new show 'Queen of Roses' when the incident took place.

As Sinitta was entering the venue she appeared to drop her handbag and as she went to collect it the man came at her from behind and pulled the weave out of her natural hair leaving her visibly shaken.

Earlier in the day, Sinitta had logged on to her Twitter account to share her joy that Hillsong Church in London was accepting of the LGBT community, which prompted her to get into an argument with another user.

She posted: ''Can't wait for #LGBT to hit @HillsongLondon About Time! Amen. [sic]

A Twitter user then replied: ''Church is everybody!! WHAT ARE YOU TRYING TO SAY? [sic]''

Sinitta then encouraged him to attend the church so he could experience a service himself, the social media user shot back: ''Oh do I now. You really need to watch your Mouth! Who are you?''

Peacekeeper Sinitta then responded: ''What is your problem? You seem determined to fight?! Don't be like that. I will only win! #CalmDownBeyonce!''

There is no suggestion at this time that weave snatcher was the Twitter user.

Before the attack, Sinitta - who is the ex-girlfriend of Simon Cowell, whom she remains close friends with - had taken to Twitter to tell her followers that she was very excited about the bash.

The 54-year-old beauty tweeted: ''So looking forward to the @LonCabaretClub launch tonight! Who is coming ? 7:30 #QueenOfRoses #NewShow @Beverleyknight @DrVWong @meganlittle1234 @DivaChoice see you there! [sic]''