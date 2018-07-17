Sinitta feels ''more confident sexually'' than she has ever done before.

The 54-year-old singer - who previously dated Simon Cowell and Brad Pitt - agrees with 56-year-old socialite Nancy Dell' Olio that sex can be ''better than ever'' in your 50s, because she now knows what her body is ''capable of'' in the bedroom, even though she may not be as fit as she used to be.

Writing in her column for Closer magazine, she said: ''I completely agree. It's great to hear Nancy is more fulfilled and more confident with age, because many women feel that too, and we need to talk more about it! I'm definitely more confident sexually now than when I was younger, my body was in better shape, as I was a dancer, but my brain and heart were all over the place. I feel more accepting now that I am older.

''It sounds cliché, but it's true - the older you get, the better you know yourself. Yes I was more body confident before - but now my confidence comes from knowing myself and what my body is capable of. Being in your 50s today no longer means that you're at the end of your romantic or sexual self. Women can embrace their sexual identity at any age!''

The 'So Macho' hitmaker also admitted that she finds it ''extremely flattering'' to be wolf-whistled on the street, despite many women feeling offended by random men trying to court attention with the gesture.

She said: ''I'm from an era where a wolf-whistle was a huge compliment and extremely flattering - and I still quite like it!

''I don't find it rude or threatening, it's more cheeky and sweet to me.''

Sinitta says that she wouldn't like to be in a world where people felt they weren't able to show their attraction to one another in fear of upsetting someone.

She continued: ''This may seem like me having double standards - but it's not. Yes, I love to flirt and receive compliments, but that's a long way from being pounced on when it's uninvited. I would hate to live in a world where we had to squash our natural and genuine attraction to each other, if there was no flirting, there would be no fun!''