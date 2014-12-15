Artist:
Song title: Silent Night
Time: 03.47min
Year: 1991
Genre(s): Pop

One of the world's most sensational voices, Sinead O'connor, recorded a remarkable cover of one of the world's most beautiful Christmas carols 'Silent Night' in 1991 - a non album single that reached the UK charts.

Contactmusic

Facebook
Twitter
Google+
Pinterest
StumbleUpon
Reddit
Fark
Email
Comment

More Videos

Sinead OConnor - Silent Night

Band Aid 30 - Do They...

Sinéad OConnor - Troy

Sinéad OConnor - Success Has Made...

Sinéad OConnor - Famine

Sinéad OConnor - Thank You for...

Sinéad OConnor - All Apologies

Sinéad OConnor - Fire On Babylon

Sinéad OConnor - Three Babies

Sinéad OConnor - Mandinka