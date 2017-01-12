A "sale agreed" sign has been erected outside the Bray property, which was on the market for $795,000 (EUR795,000).

Sinead, who has been living in the U.S. for many months, bought the 1860s period home in 2007 for over $1.6 million (€1.65 million).

The home features an outdoor AstroTurf basketball court and a yoga room.

The Nothing Compares 2 U singer had a tough 2016 - she was reported missing in Chicago, Illinois and completed a 30-day stint in rehab battling her marijuana dependence.