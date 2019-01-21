Sinead O'connor's son has been found ''safe and well''.

The 52-year-old singer - who is now also known as Shuhada' Sadaqat after she converted to Islam - used her Twitter account on Sunday (20.01.19) to claim 14-year-old Shane, whom she has with Donal Lunny, had been ''missing for the last two days'' but now local gardai officers have confirmed he was located on Monday (21.01.19).

They said in a statement: ''Shane O' Connor has been located safe and well today, Monday 21st of January 2019. No further action required.''

The 'Nothing Compares 2 U' hitmaker had made an emotional appeal for people with information about Shane to come forward.

In a series of tweets posted on Sunday (20.01.19), she wrote: ''My sweet 14 yr old son has been going missing a lot and is currently missing for the last two days. If you are a parent in whose house he has been staying or is staying, please call Dundrum Gardai. Not calling them is not helping him.

''This is my 14 yr old son. Missing since Friday. Last seen in Wicklow town at 7.42 pm tonight. Allegedly Headed for the home of someone called Orlando. If you see him or he is at your home please contact Dundrum or Wicklow Gardai.

''Msg for Orlando's parents in Wicklow town. Is my baby with you? If so pls contact Dundrum Gardai. We are frantic now as he's been awol since Friday. Apparently he told someone he was going your house. I don't know you so i'm sorry had to tweet instead of call. (sic)''

On Monday morning, she hinted he may have been found with a jovial message calling him a ''cheeky little monkey''.

Sinead - who also has 31-year-old son Jake, 22-year-old daughter Roisin, and 12-year-old son Yeshua - wrote: ''Shane O'Connor, you cheeky little monkey. You're too young to be on my page! It's for over 18s. Up out of that bed or sofa now darling, its school time. I love you. When you're 16, you get to be The General. Meanwhile its me. ; ) (sic)