Sinead O'connor has apologised to her family for insulting them during her breakdown in 2016.

The 'Nothing Compares 2 U' hitmaker threatened to commit suicide in 2015 and has publicly criticised various members of her family over recent years.

But the 50-year-old star has now taken to Facebook to offer an apology, writing: ''Last year I did something...unforgivable because I was out of my mind.

''I insulted very viciously, people I love. My family specifically...I want to apologise here for the fact I did such an awful thing. I am nothing but remorseful and it is, as I said, unforgivable...

''Because actually they're really cool. And it's me who's been the total A-Hole. (sic)''

Earlier this year, US TV star Arsenio Hall dropped a $5 million lawsuit against Sinead in relation to a Facebook post in which she claimed he gave Prince drugs.

Arsenio, 61, was accused by the Irish singer-songwriter of supplying the late star with drugs and spiking her own drink at a party staged years earlier by Eddie Murphy.

But Sinead subsequently issued an apology for her comments and a retraction after Arsenio threatened her with legal action.

In a statement, she said: ''I apologize for my Facebook posts about Arsenio to the extent that anyone thought I was accusing him of acting as Prince's drug dealer and supplying him with illegal hard drugs, or insinuating that Arsenio had something to do with Prince's death.

''I sincerely apologize because those statements would be false, and I retract them unequivocally (sic)''

Prior to that incident, Sinead threatened suicide in a Facebook post, in which she also claimed to have taken an overdose.

The mother-of-four wrote: ''There is only so much any woman can be expected to bear. I have taken an overdose.

''There is no other way to get respect. I am not at home, I'm at a hotel, somewhere in Ireland, under another name.

''If I wasn't posting this, my kids and family wouldn't even find out. I could have been dead here for weeks already and they'd never have known.''