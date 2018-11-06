Sinead O'connor ''never'' wants to ''spend time with white people again''.

The 'Nothing Compares 2 U' hitmaker recently converted to Islam and changed her name to Shuhada', which means ''martyrs'' in Arabic, and has now said she is ''disgusted'' by people who don't follow her faith, and now no longer wants to spend time with them.

Posting the comment - which she herself described as ''so racist'' - on Twitter on Tuesday (06.11.18), Sinead said: ''I'm terribly sorry. What I'm about to say is something so racist I never thought my soul could ever feel it. But truly I never wanna spend time with white people again (if that's what non-muslims are called). Not for one moment, for any reason. They are disgusting. (sic)''

The 51-year-old singer - whose full name is now Shuhada' Davitt - then questioned Twitter's policy about blocking hateful content, as she wondered whether or not her account would be deleted.

She added: ''Interesting to see if Twitter bans this when it allows people like Trump and Milbank spew the satanic filth upon even my country (sic)''

Sinead took to social media last month to announce her change of faith, and said the conversion was the ''natural conclusion of any intelligent theologian's journey''.

She wrote at the time: ''This is to announce that I am proud to have become a Muslim. This is the natural conclusion of any intelligent theologian's journey. All scripture study leads to Islam. Which makes all other scriptures redundant. I will be given (another) new name. It will be Shuhada'

''Thank you so much to all my Muslim brothers and sisters who have been so kind as to welcome me to Ummah today on this page. You can't begin to imagine how much your tenderness means to me (sic)''

In 2017, she changed her name to Magda Davitt and said at the time: ''Sinead O'Connor is gone. That person is gone.''