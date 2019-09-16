Sinead O'connor claims Prince once tried to beat her up.

The 52-year-old Irish singer recorded Prince's 'Nothing Compares 2 U' in 1990 and revealed that the late star - who passed away in 2016 following an accidental overdose of fentanyl - was so furious that she wouldn't become his official protégé that he physically assaulted her.

Speaking on 'Good Morning Britain', Sinead said: ''We met once but we didn't get on very well, we tried to beat each other up. We didn't get on too well. Well it was more that he was trying to beat me up and I was defending myself. It was a very frightening experience. He summoned me to his house in Los Angeles one night and I foolishly went along not knowing where I was. He summoned me because he was uncomfortable with the fact that I wasn't a protégé of his as I had just recorded the song and he was wanting me to be a protégé of his and he ordered that I don't swear anymore in my interviews. And Irish people swear all the time so I told him where he could go and he went for me. Then he went upstairs and got a pillow and had something hard in the pillow and he was chasing me. I ran out of his house and he came after me in his car, we met on the highway in Malibu at 5am,he was going around in his car and I was spitting at him and he was trying to hit me.''

After revealing that she eventually rang a doorbell at a nearby house for help, Sinead - who changed her name to Magda Davitt in 2017 - went on to claim that the attack was fuelled by drugs.

She said: ''He was into some pretty dark drugs. It was down to drugs at the end of the day, he was doing some pretty dark drugs.''

Prince passed away on April 21, 2016, at the age of 57, after an accidental Fentanyl overdose and the music legend's home was laden with pills prescribed to Peter Bravestrong, which was believed to be the alias Prince went under to maintain his privacy.