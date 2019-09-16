Simply Red have announced a 2020 UK tour.

The 'Fairground' hitmakers will head out on an 11-date run, kicking off in Newcastle October 6, 2020, and wrapping in Bournemouth on October 23, following the release of the band's upcoming LP 'Blue Eyed Soul'.

Frontman Mick Hucknall said he hopes his long-standing bandmates - who have played with him consistently since 2003 - will ''enjoy playing'' the shows and that fans will ''get up and move around'' and that everyone will ''put their heart into it''.

He added: ''It's all about capturing the groove.''

The 'Something Got Me Started' hitmakers returned with their first album in eight years, 'Big Love', in 2015.

The follow-up to 1995's 'Life' came about after the 59-year-old singer started to wonder how the band were going to sound on tour.

After getting a concept for Simply Red's live sound in his head he then got inspired to start writing and then he couldn't stop penning tracks.

The 'Holding Back the Years' singer previously explained'' ''Once I began wondering how Simply Red were going to sound, I started writing songs.''

While he hadn't worked with Steve Lewinson, Kenju Suuki, Kevin Robinson, Dave Clayton and Ronnie Roth for eight years, their break meant that Mick developed a much clearer appreciation for Simply Red's legacy.

And he admitted that the reason it had been so long since a completely original album, was because he'd been ''fighting'' the idea of Simply Red's sound, but he's now ''comfortable with the band being a ''blue-eyed soul group''.

Mick said: ''With (Simply Red's 2007 album) 'Stay' I was running away from Simply Red.

''But now I'm comfortable with the notion of us as a blue-eyed soul group.

''I had to stop myself fighting that idea. Our sound is original too. I honestly don't know of another band that has pulled so many musical strands together.''

'Blue Eyed Soul' is released on November 8.

Tickets for Simply Red's 2020 UK tour are available at 10am on Friday (20.09.19).

Simply Red's 2020 tour dates are:

October 6, Utilita Arena, Newcastle

October 7, Bonus Arena, Hull

October 9, The SSE Hydro, Glasgow

October 10, First Direct Arena, Leeds

October 11, M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool

October 16, Resorts World Arena, Birmingham

October 17, Manchester Arena

October 18, Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham

October 20, Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff

October 21, Brighton Centre

October 23, Bournemouth International Centre