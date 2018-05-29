Simon Webbe is ''not really interested'' in his stag do.

The 40-year-old singer is to tie the knot to his fiancée Ayshen Kemal in August but is yet to plan his bachelor party, and thinks he will probably just celebrate his final days of freedom a week before the couple get hitched.

When asked if he has been on his stag do, he said: ''Not yet. I'm not really interested.

''It's not at the forefront of my mind.

''I've still got things to pay for and things on my list, so before I go off and party I want to make sure it's all done.

''Maybe a week before I'll go somewhere.''

While the Blue singer - who has 21-year-old daughter Alanah Jones from a previous relationship - isn't too bothered about his stag, he is ''excited'' about his forthcoming wedding and insists he is keeping ''calm'' ahead of the big day.

He said: ''It's in August. We're just under two months away, which is exciting times.

''I'm the one who's keeping the ship afloat and all calm.''

Simon admitted his fellow Blue singers, Antony Costa, Duncan James, Lee Ryan, will be a part of his nuptials, but he has named his brother Duane Bryan as his best man.

He added to new! magazine: ''They'll be helping out on the day, but my little bro is my best man.''

Ayshen - a former member of girl group Fe-nix - revealed in February 2017 that Simon had popped the question on the final night of their holiday to Jamaica.

She wrote on Instagram: ''So this happened on the last night of our holiday ...I said YES!!! I can't put into words how happy I am and how special @simonwebbe1 made me feel. It was the most magical, perfect fairytale proposal, I'm the luckiest girl in the world. I'm so excited for our new chapter and to spend the rest of my life with you baby I love you so much my soul mate, my best friend my FIANCÉ #isaidyes #proposal #engagement #love #myfiance (sic).''

Simon posted: ''Away in Jamaica I had to get on one knee and hope to god she says and she did @ayshenk thank you #happyvalentines (sic).''