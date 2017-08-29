Simon Webbe has confirmed Blue are back in the studio.

The 39-year-old singer says the band - also comprised of Lee Ryan, Duncan James and Anthony Costa - are working on new music for their first studio album since 2015's 'Colours', which underperformed and saw them dropped by record label Sony Music.

However, with Lee in 'EastEnders', Duncan in 'Hollyoaks' and Anthony's commitment to an Agatha Christie play, the boys have had to save the weekends for working on new tunes.

He said: ''We're in the studio. We did the Sunshine Festival in Worcester. We're going to Latvia tomorrow. We're constantly working, at least two or three times a month.''

The 'All Rise' hitmaker says he and his bandmates keep one another grounded.

Speaking on BBC Radio 2's 'The Michael Ball Show' on Sunday (27.08.17), Simon - who releases his first solo album in 11 years 'Smile' on October 13 - said: ''[If] the attitude is that we're getting above our station, the other three will bring you back into line. We're very, very grateful to be in the position that we are.''

Blue are gearing up to release an autobiography detailing the ups and down of their 16-year career, and are said to have ''really enjoyed'' having the chance to open up about their lives.

A source said previously: ''This book has more highs and lows than 'Game of Thrones', and almost as much drama.

''They really enjoyed opening up - they've been through some real tough times both individually and as a band.''

The tome is set to detail the secret battle with depression which left Simon contemplating suicide, whilst Lee, 33, opens up about his throat cancer scare which left him unable to perform for almost 18 months.

A release date for the tell-all autobiography is yet to be announced.