Simon Pegg has reassured anyone suffering with mental health issues that there is ''light at the end of the tunnel.''

The 48-year-old actor recently opened up about his battle with alcoholism, which developed when he started feeling depressed, and has urged anyone fighting their own demons within the mind to ''ask for help'' because things can get better providing they're willing to work for it.

Speaking on 'Lorraine' on Tuesday (17.07.18), he said: ''The key thing is is that anyone going through that knows that they're not alone I think. It's very important if you feel you have any kind of issue with anything that you ask for help, don't be afraid to do that, that's the most important thing. And I just thought if I just explain that a little bit it might inspire - even if it just helps one person - to reach out and say: 'Do you know what, give us a hand.'

''It's [mental health issues] indiscriminate and it's important people understand that. There is light at the end of the tunnel, certainly, but you just have to look for it.''

The 'Hot Fuzz' actor - who has nine-year-old daughter Matilda with wife Maureen McCann - recently admitted he was ''owned'' by his addiction and is thankful he sought help in 2010 because otherwise he may be dead by now.

He said: ''It was awful, terrible. It owned me...

''I got into it [in rehab]. I got into the reasons I was feeling that way. I went into AA for a while, too.''

Asked how destructive his addiction became, he admitted: ''I don't think I would be here now if I hadn't had help.''

Before he went to rehab, the birth of his daughter made the 'Star Trek Beyond' star realise he needed help.

He explained: ''It was the most cosmic experience of my life. I thought it would fix things and it just didn't. Because it can't. Nothing can, other than a dedicated approach, whether that's therapy or medication, or whatever.''