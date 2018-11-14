Simon Pegg thinks the new 'Star Wars' movies are ''missing'' George Lucas, and suggested 'The Last Jedi' could have benefited from the saga's creator's guiding ''voice''.
Simon Pegg thinks the new 'Star Wars' movies are ''missing'' George Lucas.
The 48-year-old actor - who appeared in 'The Force Awakens' as Unkar Plutt - has insisted the current sequel trilogy would benefit by having the saga's creator involved in some capacity.
Speaking on 'The Adam Buxton Podcast', he said: ''I must admit, watching the last 'Star Wars' film ['The Last Jedi'], the overriding feeling I got when I came out was, 'I miss George Lucas.'
''For all the complaining that I'd done about him in the prequels, there was something amazing about his imagination... I do feel like his voice is missing from the current ones.''
Pegg has been vocal in the past about his hatred for alien character Jar Jar Binks in the prequel trilogy - which included 'The Phantom Menace', 'The Clone Wars' and 'Revenge of the Sith'.
Although he later admitted the fandom could be too critical, he said in 2015 that the trio of films were ''[like] George Lucas killing his kid'', adding that ''Jar Jar Binks made the Ewoks look like f**king 'Shaft.' ''
However, he has now revealed the advice Lucas - who sold Lucasfilm to Disney in 2012 - gave him when they met at the premiere for the third prequel movie.
He told him: ''Don't be making the same film that you made thirty years ago thirty years from now.''
Pegg added about their meeting: ''I sort of went to say 'Hello!' to him. He turned around and I saw the weariness in his eyes like, 'Here's another thirty-something fanboy who's going to tell me how much I changed his life'...
''He was talking to Ron Howard and I think he'd seen 'Shaun of the Dead' 'cos he immediately went, 'Oh hey, 'Shaun of the Dead!'' and shook my hand. And George Lucas immediately changed his demeanour.''
From their newest EP 'What Did You Think When You Made Me This Way', Nothing But Thieves drop the lyric video for their single 'Take This Lonely...
The Lumineers honour their friend and hero Tom Petty with a sensational cover of his 1996 song 'Walls' from the 'She's the One' soundtrack.
Watch Olly Murs get his nerd on as he blags his way into an exclusive Snoop Dogg party (where Rowan Atkinson is the bartender) in the video for their...
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
Mariah Carey is the picture of glamour in the black and white video for her brand new single 'With You'. It's the lead single from her forthcoming...
Eminem draws attention to the negative response his 2017 album 'Revival' received in the video for his latest song 'Venom'; a song recorded for the...
With the recent release of her third, very well received album 'Hunter' just behind her, Anna had plenty of relatively new songs to showcase.
It’s the year 2045 and the only way to survive on Earth is to escape...
After the release of The Force Awakens at the end of 2015, Disney and Lucas...
This is where the Star Trek franchise officially shifts from thoughtful drama into thunderous action....
When the Starship Enterprise finds itself under forceful attack, the crew on board fight to...
With its fifth feature-length adventure, this franchise continues its preposterous journey at full tilt. As...
Star Trek Beyond is the thirteenth film to be released from the Star Trek franchise...
Trekkies around the world rejoice! Star Trek Beyond will be upon us next year. The...
Most people are familiar with the big bang theory but not many people know just...
Appealing both to a new generation of viewers and fans of the series since the...
After the victory of the Rebel Alliance over the Galactic Empire and subsequent demolition of...
It's been thirty years since the Rebel Alliance; led by the noble Luke Skywalker, the...
Simon Pegg continues his rollercoaster career, alternating between superior blockbuster franchises (Mission: Impossible and Star...
If you read our story on Tom Cruise working with Simon Pegg on 'Mission: Impossible...
Writer-director Christopher McQuarrie brings a dark and gritty tone to this larger-than-life franchise. Along with...