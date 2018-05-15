Simon Pegg has promised Quentin Tarantino's 'Star Trek' idea won't make for an ''ordinary'' movie.

The 48-year-old actor - who plays Montgomery 'Scotty' Scott in the money-spinning sci-fi franchise - has given fans an insight into what they can expect from the new movie, which is based on Tarantino's ideas.

Simon told ComingSoon.net: ''Everyone sort of assumes it's gonna be like 'Pulp Fiction' in space, but I think his devotion to 'Trek' and his understanding of it ...

''It won't be ordinary, it'll have him all over it, but it won't be anything a 'Star Trek' fan will have to worry about. He has an acute understanding of the story and he'd never do anything to tear it down. I haven't read the treatment yet, but I might be able to in the next couple of weeks, so I'm excited about that.''

Simon has also clarified the role he will play in the next film in the franchise.

The British star - who previously co-wrote 'Star Trek Beyond' - explained: ''The script for 4 is being written by [JD] Payne and [Patrick] McKay and then also obviously Quentin turned up at the office a couple of months ago and said, 'Hey, I've got an idea!' So that's in the hope for further down the line. It's a good time for 'Star Trek', I think.''

Meanwhile, it was recently announced that S.J. Clarkson is to direct 'Star Trek 4', thereby becoming the first female to helm a movie in the franchise.