Simon Pegg is set to star in new action thriller 'Becky' opposite 'Annabelle: Creation' star Lulu Wilson.
Simon Pegg is set to star in new action thriller 'Becky'.
The 49-year-old actor will reportedly play the central villain of the movie - from Yale Productions and BoulderLight Pictures -opposite 'Annabelle: Creation' star Lulu Wilson.
The film will be helmed by Jonathan Milott and Cary Murnion and is due to start filming in a few months.
The story centres on a rebellious 13-year-old (Wilson) who accompanies her father to a lake house for a weekend getaway in an effort to reconnect after her mother's death.
However, the trip takes a dangerous turn when a group of convicts on the run, led by the merciless Dominick (Pegg), invade the lake house leading Becky to take matters into her own hands.
Yale Productions' Jordan Yale Levine and Jordan Beckerman are producing with Raphael Margules and J.D.
Pegg is best known for his roles in Edgar Wright's 'Three Flavours Cornetto trilogy' - comprised of the three British comedy films, 'Shaun of the Dead', 'Hot Fuzz' and 'The World's End' - all of which starred Simon and Nick Frost and were directed by Edgar who co-wrote the movies with Simon.
The 'Mission Impossible: Fallout' star was last seen in 2019 independent drama film 'Lost Transmissions' written and directed by Katharine O'Brien
The film followed Hannah (Juno Temple), a shy songwriter who discovers that her friend, respected record producer Theo Ross (Pegg), has lapsed on his schizophrenia medication.
Hannah rallies a group of friends to help commit Theo to a psychiatric hospital.
