British actor Simon Pegg has claimed that his 'Mission: Impossible - Fallout' co-star Tom Cruise is misunderstood.
The 48-year-old actor stars alongside the Hollywood icon in 'Mission: Impossible - Fallout' and he's revealed what it's like working with Tom, suggesting that the actor's real-life self is markedly different to the public's perception of him.
Simon explained: ''People are quick to want to denigrate him, but there is a complexity to him. He is way more than just a mad alien.
''The weird thing about that couch-jumping thing [in 2005, Tom proved his love for Katie Holmes by leaping on Oprah Winfrey's sofa] is that it came about when YouTube first appeared and so people leapt on it.
''He was just being a bit of a k**b, that was all. But people want more dirt and horror than that.''
Tom, 56, is also famous for his links to the Church of Scientology.
But Simon has admitted he's never discussed his beliefs with the American star.
He told the Guardian newspaper: ''I have never discussed his beliefs with him, for example.
''Everyone always asks: 'Did he try and convert you? Is it all Scientology?' But I've never seen that. I have glimpsed it a little bit - people from the church have been on set now and again, but he doesn't proselytise about it.''
Despite this, Simon admits to being intrigued by some of Tom's ideas.
He quipped: ''Obviously part of me wants to go: 'What the f**k is that all about?'''
