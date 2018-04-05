Simon Pegg said there was ''some talk'' about Rey's parentage in 'Star Wars: Episode VII The Force Awakens'.

The 48-year-old actor voiced the alien Unkar Plutt in J.J Abrams 2015 seventh movie in the hit sci-fi franchise, which introduced the Force-sensitive orphan Rey - played by Daisy Ridley - and fans immediately began speculating who Rey's parents are.

However, in the eighth movie, 'The Last Jedi', which was released last year, filmmaker Rian Johnson decided to have Rey be told by villain Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) that her parents were junk traders who sold her for drinking money.

But Pegg recently said there was an idea about Rey's lineage but has now been ''undone'' by Johnson's instalment.

While appearing on Josh Horowitz's 'Happy Sad Confused' podcast, Pegg said: ''I know what J.J kind of intended, well, at least what was sort of being chucked around.

''I think that's kind of been undone slightly by the last one. There was some talk about, you know, a kind of relevant lineage for her.

''But I honestly don't know, and I don't know if anybody knows. We shall see.''

Fans had previously speculated, like other 'Star Wars' characters such as Luke Skywalker and Darth Vader, that Rey's parents may have been revealed to be significant. But they will have to wait for 'Star Wars: Episode IX' to discover if Kylo Ren was telling the truth.

And Ridley has previously spoken of her pride at portraying a strong female role model on screen.

She said: ''The thing is I was always a book person not a film person. Books never quite discriminated the way films did.

''All the heroes I needed were in books. So for me I had everything I needed in my home but obviously if I hadn't, it would have meant a great deal and I think that's why I don't see the disparity that much because I really didn't have access to so many films but the way people have responded has been wonderful and I think it's only a good thing to be joined by the wonderful people who have joined this film.''