Simon Pegg revealed there were ideas being ''chucked about'' on Rey's parentage in the 'Star Wars' movies.
Simon Pegg said there was ''some talk'' about Rey's parentage in 'Star Wars: Episode VII The Force Awakens'.
The 48-year-old actor voiced the alien Unkar Plutt in J.J Abrams 2015 seventh movie in the hit sci-fi franchise, which introduced the Force-sensitive orphan Rey - played by Daisy Ridley - and fans immediately began speculating who Rey's parents are.
However, in the eighth movie, 'The Last Jedi', which was released last year, filmmaker Rian Johnson decided to have Rey be told by villain Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) that her parents were junk traders who sold her for drinking money.
But Pegg recently said there was an idea about Rey's lineage but has now been ''undone'' by Johnson's instalment.
While appearing on Josh Horowitz's 'Happy Sad Confused' podcast, Pegg said: ''I know what J.J kind of intended, well, at least what was sort of being chucked around.
''I think that's kind of been undone slightly by the last one. There was some talk about, you know, a kind of relevant lineage for her.
''But I honestly don't know, and I don't know if anybody knows. We shall see.''
Fans had previously speculated, like other 'Star Wars' characters such as Luke Skywalker and Darth Vader, that Rey's parents may have been revealed to be significant. But they will have to wait for 'Star Wars: Episode IX' to discover if Kylo Ren was telling the truth.
And Ridley has previously spoken of her pride at portraying a strong female role model on screen.
She said: ''The thing is I was always a book person not a film person. Books never quite discriminated the way films did.
''All the heroes I needed were in books. So for me I had everything I needed in my home but obviously if I hadn't, it would have meant a great deal and I think that's why I don't see the disparity that much because I really didn't have access to so many films but the way people have responded has been wonderful and I think it's only a good thing to be joined by the wonderful people who have joined this film.''
Corgan took to Instagram to confirm rumours of new Pumpkins material, saying the first songs could arrive as early as May.
It’s the year 2045 and the only way to survive on Earth is to escape...
After the release of The Force Awakens at the end of 2015, Disney and Lucas...
This is where the Star Trek franchise officially shifts from thoughtful drama into thunderous action....
When the Starship Enterprise finds itself under forceful attack, the crew on board fight to...
With its fifth feature-length adventure, this franchise continues its preposterous journey at full tilt. As...
Star Trek Beyond is the thirteenth film to be released from the Star Trek franchise...
Trekkies around the world rejoice! Star Trek Beyond will be upon us next year. The...
Most people are familiar with the big bang theory but not many people know just...
Appealing both to a new generation of viewers and fans of the series since the...
After the victory of the Rebel Alliance over the Galactic Empire and subsequent demolition of...
It's been thirty years since the Rebel Alliance; led by the noble Luke Skywalker, the...
Simon Pegg continues his rollercoaster career, alternating between superior blockbuster franchises (Mission: Impossible and Star...
If you read our story on Tom Cruise working with Simon Pegg on 'Mission: Impossible...
Writer-director Christopher McQuarrie brings a dark and gritty tone to this larger-than-life franchise. Along with...