'Star Trek' star Simon Pegg confirmed Quentin Tarantino is ''still in the mix'' to direct the next movie in the sci-fi saga.
Simon Pegg has confirmed Quentin Tarantino's 'Star Trek' movie is ''still in the mix''.
The 49-year-old actor has revealed the 'Pulp Fiction' director is still toying with the idea of directing his own movie within the sci-fi saga before he retires from filmmaking.
Speaking to GoldDerby, Simon announced: ''As far as I know, Quentin Tarantino's 'Star Trek' idea is still kind of in the mix.
''That's down to Q.T. as far as what he wants to do next.''
Quentin, 56, previously pitched an R-rated script for a new instalment in the rebooted franchise to producer J.J. Abrams.
But the filmmaker - who has currently helmed nine projects - has always vowed to make just 10 movies before he retires, and recently admitted he was ''steering away'' from 'Star Trek', which would mark his final outing.
He said: ''I think I'm steering away from 'Star Trek', but I haven't had an official conversation with those guys yet.
''In a strange way, it seems like this movie, ['Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'], would be my last.
''So, I've kind of taken the pressure off myself to make that last big voilà kind of statement.''
The director added that he now sees his last big screen outing as ''being a little smaller''.
He said: ''If the idea that all the films are a boxcar and it's all one train, they're all telling one story.
''Well, ['Once Upon a Time'] is the climax, so I can actually see now my 10th movie probably being a little smaller.''
Although he admitted he could change his mind, he says a low-key flick is more ''appealing'' to him at present.
He continued: ''Look, I might come up with a really big idea.
''But right now, the idea of a smaller audience almost all the way around is appealing to me.''
