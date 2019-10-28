Hollywood star Simon Pegg has admitted his wife was reduced to tears by his dramatic weight-loss.
The 49-year-old actor lost a jaw-dropping amount of weight earlier this year in preparation for a movie role, and Simon has revealed his wife Maureen was shocked by his skeletal appearance.
He told MailOnline: ''I did have to get very, very skinny for a job I did this year and my wife was in tears about that, because I kind of got down to just skin and bone - so she wasn't happy about that.''
Simon also revealed his wife doesn't allow him to get carried away by his own fame or success.
The 'Shaun of the Dead' star said: ''She always grounds me. She stops me from being a head-in-the-clouds actor p***k.
''As soon as I get home I'm picking up the dog s**t in the courtyard, though I do have a courtyard which is p****ish, to say the least.''
Earlier this year, meanwhile, Simon claimed ''the universe'' has rewarded him for quitting drinking.
The actor's career has gone from strength to strength since he sought help for his alcoholism in 2010 - but he also admitted it could be because getting sober forced him to combat his ''issues''.
Simon said: ''It's a strange thing and I have had conversations with other people about this, that when you quit drinking the universe starts to give back to you a little bit.
''Maybe it's because I figured out why I was drinking, which was to combat the depression and so I was able to get on top of what was the real issue ... By actually confronting it, my reward has been these last ten years.''
