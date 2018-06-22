Simon Pegg is open to appearing in another 'Mission Impossible' movie.

The 48-year-old actor stars alongside Tom Cruise in the latest installment of the money-spinning film series, and Simon has revealed he'd be keen to work on the next movie in the franchise, too.

Speaking to CinePop, he shared: ''[The franchise] shows no signs of slowing down. I imagine that at some point we'll be doing mad things again, so, yeah ... never say never.''

The new, Christopher McQuarrie-directed spy thriller sees Tom reprise the role of Ethan Hunt, and features a number of daring action sequences.

One of the most striking scenes in the new movie sees Tom's character skydive into a lightning storm above Paris.

And Tom - who broke his ankle during the course of the shoot - recently said: ''It took a year to figure this sequence out.''

Meanwhile, Christopher has admitted to pushing Tom to the physical edge during the making of the film.

He quipped: ''We had to decide how much we could do that is physically possible without killing Tom.''

Similarly, Simon joked that one of the perils of working on the 'Mission Impossible' films was that, because the stunts were so demanding, it was never certain that Tom would be able to continue with the shoot.

The British star - who has appeared in the money-spinning franchise since 2006 - said: ''You don't know if you are going to see him tomorrow.''