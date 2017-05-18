Comedy duo Simon Pegg and Nick Frost are teaming up again for a new horror-comedy 'Slaughterhouse Rulez'.
Simon Pegg and Nick Frost are teaming up to produce a new horror-comedy 'Slaughterhouse Rulez'.
The comedy duo first worked together on 'Spaced' in 1999, and they have also starred and produced a number of movies together including 'Shaun of the Dead', 'Hot Fuzz' as well as 'Paul', and the pair are set to join forces again to create the upcoming production, according to Deadline.
'Slaughterhouse Rulez' marks the first project helmed by their production company Stolen Picture, but it has been reported the two actors will not be starring in the film backed by Sony Pictures.
'Slaughterhouse Rulez' will be set in a boarding school and will follow pupil Don Wallace on his journey to settle into the institution whilst a group of sixth formers try to enforce strict rules on him and fellow students.
The project will explore the aftermath of a fracking issue on site, which causes tremors and unleashes a horror on the pupils, teachers, as well as the school matron, who will battle for survival.
The film will be directed by Crispian Mills, who worked with Pegg, 47, on 'A Fantastic Fear of Everything', whilst the script will be penned by Henry Fitzherbert.
Pegg and Frost, 45, have been joined by 43-year-old director and screenwriter Edgar Wright on projects in the past, but he will not be joining the pair on their next venture.
And it has been reported filming for 'Slaughterhouse Rulez' will start this year.
However, it is still unknown what actors have been cast or are in talks to star in the movie.
Meanwhile, Pegg will next be seen in thriller movie 'Terminal' alongside Margot Robbie, while Frost will appear in the American series 'Into the Badlands'.
The band perform for Stephen Colbert on his 'Late Show'.
An old theory has returned that Avril is not actually Avril at all.
A summary of the newly announced 2017 BET Award nominations.
After the release of The Force Awakens at the end of 2015, Disney and Lucas...
This is where the Star Trek franchise officially shifts from thoughtful drama into thunderous action....
When the Starship Enterprise finds itself under forceful attack, the crew on board fight to...
With its fifth feature-length adventure, this franchise continues its preposterous journey at full tilt. As...
Star Trek Beyond is the thirteenth film to be released from the Star Trek franchise...
Trekkies around the world rejoice! Star Trek Beyond will be upon us next year. The...
Most people are familiar with the big bang theory but not many people know just...
Appealing both to a new generation of viewers and fans of the series since the...
After the victory of the Rebel Alliance over the Galactic Empire and subsequent demolition of...
It's been thirty years since the Rebel Alliance; led by the noble Luke Skywalker, the...
Simon Pegg continues his rollercoaster career, alternating between superior blockbuster franchises (Mission: Impossible and Star...
If you read our story on Tom Cruise working with Simon Pegg on 'Mission: Impossible...
Writer-director Christopher McQuarrie brings a dark and gritty tone to this larger-than-life franchise. Along with...
The IMF (Impossible Mission Force) have been active for years, but it's time has run...