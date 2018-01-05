Biffy Clyro are working on an album which will inspire an upcoming movie.

The Scottish rock trio - comprised of Simon Neil and brothers James and Ben Johnston - have revealed they are currently in the middle of creating a new record, from which the songs will form the base of a movie directed by Jamie Adams.

Simon said: ''We're working on two records! One is for a movie directed by Jamie Adams, based around the songs on an album we're making.

''Unfortunately, timing-wise this has impacted our 'Ellipsis' companion record, because there aren't enough days in the year! The film will be named after the record and will share some dialogue and lyrics. The record will influence the film and then feed back to the music. It's an unusual way to make a record, and that's why I'm buzzing about it - it's a different way to feel inspired.''

The 'Wolves of Winter' hitmakers hope the project will be finished later this year, so they can then begin work on their eighth studio album and the follow-up to 2016's 'Ellipsis'.

Simon, 38, added to Kerrang! magazine: ''It will be out later in 2018, and then it'll be Biffy opus eight!''

It comes after the 'Mountains' rockers revealed their eighth studio album will likely be ''infiltrated'' by political anger.

When asked if there will be a political tone to their upcoming album, Simon said: ''We won't be addressing it directly but it will f***ing infiltrate.

''I have more anger in my belly than I've had for a while. Everything is being compromised and we need to stand for things so the valuable will be valuable, not fleetingly valuable like f***ing stock markets.

''That's not going to save humanity.''

And Simon also claimed young people are the key to changing the world, as he said the internet has made them ''more aware and enlightened'' than ever before.

He said: ''I feel really proud of the next generation. They are the first generation of people growing up that have always had the internet. They are going to have a conscience like we have never had. They are more aware and enlightened.''