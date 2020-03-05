Biffy Clyro will release their new album, 'A Celebration of Endings', on May 15, as they released new song 'End Of' on Thursday (05.03.20).
The 'Wolves of Winter' rockers - comprised of Simon Neil, and twins James and Ben Johnston - have announced their ninth studio album will be titled 'A Celebration of Endings', and will be released in just over two months.
Simon said: ''This is the first time I've mentioned it. So the album is called 'A Celebration of Endings' and it's out May 15th. Let's f***ing go man!''
The album will come as a follow-up to 2019's 'Balance, Not Symmetry', which also served as the soundtrack to a film of the same name, co-written by Simon.
On Thursday (05.03.20), Biffy Clyro premiered new song 'End Of' during Zane Lowe's radio show on Apple Music's Beats 1 radio, and the track is believed to form part of the upcoming album.
Speaking about the new song, Simon explained it was written after the band ended a ''professional relationship'' with someone they'd worked with for two decades.
In an interview with Zane, Simon said: ''We ended a professional relationship with someone that worked with us closely for 20 years and this song is basically saying 'I've had enough'. I know what I think, I know what I believe in, but I'm not putting up with your s**t anymore and I feel that we're in a really important part of this century as well.
''I know it's been a strange and slightly depressing few years but I think we're bouncing off the bottom now. You know that song's about a relationship, but I feel that even as a society we can learn from the past without being enthralled to it or being in awe of it. You know a lot of rock bands still try and make records that sound like an AC/DC record or a Black Sabbath record ... and I think we need to look forward. I want to use all the tools at my disposal.''
