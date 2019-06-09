Filmmaker Simon Kinberg has revealed that 'Dark Phoenix's original ending was strikingly similar to 'Captain America: Civil War'.
The 45-year-old filmmaker has admitted that the original finale to the new X-Men film shared a lot in common with that of the 2016 Marvel movie, which starred Chris Evans as Captain America.
Simon shared: ''My original ending didn't have the entire X-Family together the way they are in the film now.
''More than 'Captain Marvel', you could see a lot of 'Civil War' in that ending. Usually, these big, huge action movies have the climactic moment in the third act.
''I loved the way that 'Civil War' had its big action action set piece where everyone's facing off more towards the end of the second act rather than in the third, so that after that huge battle, you're left with 'Winter Soldier', 'Captain America', and 'Iron Man'.
''It's this telescoped-down view of their raw emotions, and I loved how intimate that was.''
Simon explained that he drew inspiration from the Marvel franchise as he looked forward to creating 'Dark Phoenix', which stars James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender and Jennifer Lawrence.
The director - who also wrote and produced 2016's 'X-Men: Apocalypse' - told io9: ''That's what I was going for with 'Dark Phoenix's ending even though it then might have looked like 'Captain Marvel' for about two minutes.''
