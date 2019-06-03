Simon Fuller says there's a ''50/50'' chance of the Spice Girls going on a world tour following the success of their UK reunion dates.

Emma Bunton, Mel B, Geri Horner and Mel C are currently on their 'Spice World - 2019 Tour' minus Victoria Beckham who didn't want to be involved and their last scheduled date is on June 15 at Wembley Stadium in London.

It had been widely speculated that the foursome would take the show around the globe but nothing materialised, however, Fuller - who has been instrumental behind the scenes in putting the tour together - insists more dates could be announced and he's ready and waiting if the 'Wannabe' hitmakers want to do it.

Speaking to the new issue of Music Week, he said: ''That is really down to the girls. We can kick into gear at 24 hours' notice. It was important for them to get back together and tour Britain, because there's such a connection. I'd say it's 50/50; if it happens, great, if it doesn't, then it's all been good.''

Fuller - who was responsible for putting the Spice Girls together - insists a decision will be made ''soon'' on whether or not ''the tour will extend to other parts of the world''.

Mother-of-two Geri, 46, previously admitted she wasn't sure if she wanted to take the 'Spice World - 2019 Tour' outside of the UK because of her commitments as a mother to her kids, daughter Bluebell, 12, and Montague, two - is keen to present a more refined image of herself.

Ginger Spice - who is married Christian Horner - previously said: ''I'm just seeing how it goes, particularly because of my children. It's about trying to find balance. This tour is about celebrating girl power for the fans. It needs to happen at this moment in time.''

The Spice Girls last toured after reuniting in 2007, with their greatest hits shows wrapping up in 2008. The final time they performed as a five-piece was at the 2012 London Olympics closing ceremony.