Simon Cowell wished his friend and former protégé Leona Lewis and her new husband Dennis Jauch ''all the best for their journey ahead'' on their wedding day.

The 59-year-old music mogul is ''thrilled'' for the 34-year-old singer - who won his TV talent show 'The X Factor' in 2006 - who tied the knot with her boyfriend of nine years in Tuscany last month in a ceremony with 180 of their family and friends.

He told HELLO! magazine: ''I'm really thrilled for Leona and Dennis. Leona is such a great person and I wish them all the best for their journey ahead.''

The 'Bleeding Love' hitmaker explained that Simon ''really wanted'' to be in attendance and hailed the businessman a ''such a good guy'' commenting that it's ''beautiful'' to see him at the wedding with his partner Lauren Silverman and their five-year-old son Eric.

She said: ''He really wanted to be there. Simon is a very good friend of mine, I love him. We've been hanging out a lot this year and he has always been so supportive. He's such a good guy and he has his family now which is so beautiful to see.''

Leona also spoke about Dennis' late father Lutz, who passed away just three weeks before the event, claiming that he was ''there the whole time'' and that she feels the ceremony brought both she and Dennis and their families ''closer together''.

She said: ''I feel with everything we've been through, our wedding has brought us and our families closer together.

''Dennis' dad was there the whole time and we cherished it even more. Now we can't wait for r the next chapter of our life.''