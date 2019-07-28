Simon Cowell reportedly dreams of winning an Oscar.

The 59-year-old music mogul has become an international star through TV shows such as 'The X Factor' and 'Britain's Got Talent', but he's now said to be focusing his attention on the movie industry, following the recent successes of music-based biopics like 'Rocketman'.

A source told the Mail on Sunday newspaper: ''Simon has talked openly about wanting to win an Oscar.

''He's looking at music-related film projects because they are all the rage now after the success of 'Bohemian Rhapsody' and the Elton John biopic.''

Simon has lost a noticeable amount of weight over recent months and it's claimed that his five-year-old son Eric has helped to revitalise him.

The outspoken star is said to be determined to be in the best shape possible for his upcoming 60th birthday.

An insider explained: ''Simon is a new man. The weight loss is staggering, his teeth look whiter than ever and he's bouncing around with more energy than normal.

''It's remarkable how much he's changed in such a relatively short time. His 60th birthday is coming up in October and he's determined to be in the best shape of his life.

''Having Eric has changed his outlook. He wants to be around to see his son grow up.''

Meanwhile, Simon is reportedly on the cusp of inking a deal that'll see 'X Factor' and 'Britain's Got Talent' remain on air until 2022.

Earlier this month, a TV source explained: ''There have been meetings recently between Simon's producers and ITV executives to thrash out some of the details, but Simon is already planning how to build on the shows' successes on ITV.

''Everyone is looking forward to the future.''