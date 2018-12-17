Simon Cowell has been trying to set up David Walliams with his former girlfriend.
Simon Cowell is trying to set David Walliams up with his ex-girlfriend.
Simon has remained close friends with Sinitta - who he dated in the 1980s - and thinks she would be perfect for his friend and fellow 'Britain's Got Talent' judge, David Walliams, 47.
Speaking to The Mail On Sunday's Event magazine, David said: ''Simon Cowell is always trying to get me to go out on a date with Sinitta!''
David split with former wife Lara Stone - with whom he has son Alfie - in 2015 and insisted he is happily single for now.
Meanwhile, David also admitted he is fascinated with Simon's love of fame.
He said: ''I am completely fascinated by him. I sit back and just watch the over-the-top way he does everything. He loves the whole stardom thing. I was at his house for a meeting the other day. You wait in an anteroom for him, and there are all these female assistants running around. Then he emerges in a white shirt, jeans and no socks. I give him an idea for a BGT Christmas special, he then calls in an assistant and tells them the idea as if it was his, even though I'm still standing there''
''Simon lives a different life and he loves it. He loves to turn up on the red carpet with his sunglasses and a huge crowd. I've stood there talking to him while he is having a vitamin drip put into one arm and he's still smoking away. He's constantly badgering me to write a book about him or have a character based on him.''
In her latest collaboration with Cash Money's Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj finally unveils the video for her 'Queen' single 'Good Form'.
In the Hall By The Sea at Dreamland, Reef brought their Revelation tour to life as they delivered one of the best live sets I've had the privilege to...
Sharon Van Etten unveils an ominous black and white video directed by Katherine Dieckmann for her latest song 'Jupiter 4'.
As the nights draw in and the temperature drops, Crooked Man treats us to a fabulous slice of sun-soaked House, Disco and Electro.
The 1975's third studio album 'A Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships' is imminent, with another album ('Notes on a Conditional Form') already...
This New York quartet have teamed alongside Canadian rocker Billy Raffoul for their new tune 'Say Amen'. It's their second official single of the...
Tristan Corrigan on the difficulties of making music within a genre that is so popular.
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
With the passing of each decade, the music industry is constantly set alight by the...
Filmmaker Spurlock (Super Size Me) is known for his investigative wit, but there's none of...
British pop heartthrobs One Direction became a worldwide sensation when they were thrust together on...
Niall Horan, Zayn Malik, Liam Payne, Harry Styles and Louis Tomlinson may make up the...
The "Scary Movie" horror spoofs must be some kind of mutant, alien movie franchise. There's...