Simon Cowell is trying to set David Walliams up with his ex-girlfriend.

Simon has remained close friends with Sinitta - who he dated in the 1980s - and thinks she would be perfect for his friend and fellow 'Britain's Got Talent' judge, David Walliams, 47.

Speaking to The Mail On Sunday's Event magazine, David said: ''Simon Cowell is always trying to get me to go out on a date with Sinitta!''

David split with former wife Lara Stone - with whom he has son Alfie - in 2015 and insisted he is happily single for now.

Meanwhile, David also admitted he is fascinated with Simon's love of fame.

He said: ''I am completely fascinated by him. I sit back and just watch the over-the-top way he does everything. He loves the whole stardom thing. I was at his house for a meeting the other day. You wait in an anteroom for him, and there are all these female assistants running around. Then he emerges in a white shirt, jeans and no socks. I give him an idea for a BGT Christmas special, he then calls in an assistant and tells them the idea as if it was his, even though I'm still standing there''

''Simon lives a different life and he loves it. He loves to turn up on the red carpet with his sunglasses and a huge crowd. I've stood there talking to him while he is having a vitamin drip put into one arm and he's still smoking away. He's constantly badgering me to write a book about him or have a character based on him.''