Simon Cowell wants his son Eric to start working for him at the age of ten.

The 59-year-old music mogul revealed ''if he could'', he would pull his five-year-old son - who he has with partner Lauren Silverman - out of school in just five years time, and employ him at his record label Syco.

In an interview with NBC he said: ''Listen, if I can get him out at 10 to come and work for me then I would.''

The 'Britain's Got Talent' judge - who left school at the age of 16 - also went on to reveal that he thinks homework should be banned as a ''happy kid'' is more important than an ''over-educated, stressed kid''.

He added: ''I was better off out of school than I was in. But I didn't have that major stress about homework, because I would just throw it away. A healthy, happy kid is more important than an over-educated, stressed kid.''

Simon has openly admitted in the past that he would love his son to officially take over the reins of his entertainment empire one day, and last year he gave Eric a taste of what's to come as he let his mini me have control of Syco offices as part of Unicef UK's World Children's Day.

Simon said of the experience: ''Unicef's World Children's Day is an inspired idea. I can now talk as a very proud dad about the joy Eric has brought to my life.

''My dream would be to see him one day running the company I have built. And the most important lesson I have learned is what children teach you. They all have a voice.''