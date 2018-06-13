Simon Cowell tried to set his four-year-old son Eric up on a date with 'America's Got Talent' hopeful Sophie Fatu after she blew him away with her rendition of 'My Way'.
Simon Cowell has tried to set his four-year-old son up on a date.
The 'X Factor' judge jokingly told Sophie Fatu, an adorable five-year-old from Charleston, West Virginia, that he wanted her to get together with Eric, whom he has with his girlfriend Lauren Silverman, after she blew him away with her rendition of Frank Sinatra's 'My Way' on last night's (12.06.18) episode of 'America's Got Talent'.
The youngster - who was dressed in a pink dress with flowers in her hair - came out on stage and told the 58-year-old TV judge that he was her favourite on the panel.
She added: ''Mr Simon, I saw a dream about you -- you pushed the golden button.''
Simon replied: ''You are hilarious. I want you to date my son.''
However, the music mogul admitted that Sophie may have a challenge on her hands as Eric is still heartbroken over his ex-girlfriend but he thinks he'll really like her.
He explained: ''He's just split up with his girlfriend so I'm gonna have to make an introduction -- he's gonna love you, you are adorable.''
Simon then brought Eric out to join him on the panel after Sophie had left the stage and asked: ''What did you think Eric, did you like Sophie?''
The little one - who was dressed in denim - slammed his hand on the red button.
A shocked Simon said: ''You can't press the red buzzer to her!''
It seems Eric has a bit of a thing for female attention as Robbie Williams' wife Ayda Field recently admitted that the youngster recently told her daughter Teddy, five, that she can't be his ''girlfriend'' because she had a build up of snot running own her nose.
She explained: ''Teddy had a really runny nose and you'll never believe this, but Eric is quite particular, and he said I'm not going to date someone ... you can't be my girlfriend because you've got a runny nose.
''So she wiped her nose and goes, 'Yes I am.' It was like Little Rob and Little Simon. 'You're not going to date me.' 'You are going to date me.' ''
'The Now Now' will be released on June 29th, and two new teaser tracks have appeared - 'Humility' and 'Lake Zurich'.
At the end of its near month-long festival, Brighton was lucky enough to play host to two extremely good acts: welcoming both Ezra Furman and Du...
With the passing of each decade, the music industry is constantly set alight by the...
Filmmaker Spurlock (Super Size Me) is known for his investigative wit, but there's none of...
British pop heartthrobs One Direction became a worldwide sensation when they were thrust together on...
Niall Horan, Zayn Malik, Liam Payne, Harry Styles and Louis Tomlinson may make up the...
The "Scary Movie" horror spoofs must be some kind of mutant, alien movie franchise. There's...