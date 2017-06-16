Simon Cowell is organising the release of a song to raise money for the victims of the Grenfell Tower fire.

The 'X Factor' boss has been left ''heartbroken'' after watching news coverage of the devastating blaze at a 24-storey block of flats in London in the early hours of Wednesday (15.06.17) morning, which left at least 17 dead, over 70 hospitalised and dozens of residents missing, and has vowed to do something to help.

He tweeted: ''I am watching the footage of the Grenfell Tower fire in London. Heartbreaking.

''We hope to confirm a record tomorrow which will raise some money for the many people affected by this tragedy. Making calls tonight.''

Though it is unclear which artists Simon will be approaching to appear on the record, his label Syco is home to the likes of Little Mix, Louis Tomlinson, Camila Cabello, Labrinth, James Arthur, and Noah Cyrus.

Pop stars Lily Allen and Paloma Faith have been to visit the site and have been using their social media pages to direct their followers in ways to help the victims, while Adele, 29, was spotted at a vigil for those who tragically lost their lives in the blaze.

A Twitter fan account for the singer tweeted the news in the early hours of Thursday morning, and claimed the star was ''hugging everyone'' and doing her best to ''comfort them''.

The user - who goes by the name @AdeleUnion - wrote: ''Adele is at currently at Grenfell Tower asking if anyone needs help that was affected by the fire

''Adele was going around and hugging everyone she could to comfort them (sic)''

Rita Ora also vowed to do whatever she could to help.

Taking to Instagram to send her love and prayers, she wrote: ''This is my neighbourhood I can't believe this is happening.

''My prayers are with everybody involved my heart is beating so fast.

''I used to play in that block - I want to do all I can do to help. (sic)''

On Twitter, she added: ''Shocked and devastated to hear this terrible news. My heart goes out to everyone affected by this horrific tragedy in west London (sic).''

The 26-year-old pop star also shared several videos on her Instagram Story of her beside black sacks containing food and water supplies, which were to be handed out to those who are now without a home.