Simon Cowell says Zayn Malik could ''100 percent'' reunite with One Direction.

The 57-year-old music mogul guided the British boyband to the top of the industry and, even though they are currently on a hiatus, Simon believes that the original line-up could reunite further down the line.

He explained: ''You know, it's fun being out there on your own but what I hope is going to happen is that they remember now how much fun it was being in a group.''

There are currently no concrete plans in place for the boys - Niall Horan, Liam Payne, Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson and Zayn, who quit the band in March 2015 - to reform.

But Simon would support the group if they decided to reunite as One Direction.

He told The Sun newspaper: ''I always believe that you don't make rules, you break the rules. So there's nothing to stop them, if they want to, getting together for a tour, for an album.

''I made it absolutely clear, obviously, 'We're in'.''

This comes shortly after Niall admitted it would be ''weird'' if One Direction were to reunite right now.

The 'Slow Hands' hitmaker and his bandmates have been on hiatus since late 2015, and he doesn't envision a reunion taking place in the near future.

Niall said: ''I suppose right now, it would be a bit weird. Can't rule anything out really, can you?''

However, Niall also insisted he would be prepared to drop his solo career if the rest of One Direction came calling.

He explained: ''I told my ­managers from the start: When One Direction comes knocking, f**k what I'm doing. I don't give a s**t if I sold out arenas or won Grammys. I wouldn't be doing this if it wasn't for that.''