Simon Cowell believes his son Eric has already developed an ''ear'' for talent.

The 57-year-old music mogul - who serves as a judge on 'The X Factor' and 'Britain's Got Talent' - has revealed his three-year-old son Eric has already learned how to spot star potential and Simon has backed him to follow him into the entertainment industry.

Simon - whose partner Lauren Silverman gave birth to Eric on Valentine's Day in 2014 - shared: ''[Eric] does enjoy coming down to auditions. The first time I brought him to 'Britain's Got Talent' he thought it was scary because of the big red Xs, but then after a few months I said, 'What does Daddy do when he goes to work?' and he said I pressed buttons - it's a little more than that!

''Now, he understands the show so I watch him and I'm like, 'Eric do

you like it? Don't you like it?'. He's got a really good eye and ear

for it, so yes, he's going to be doing this one day.''

But Simon revealed that he and Eric don't always see eye-to-eye on some acts.

He says in a video clip ahead of the new series of 'Britain's Got Talent': ''Of course he disagrees with me! He's so funny though, he cracks me up!''

Meanwhile, Simon has joked that David Walliams, who stars

alongside him on 'Britain's Got Talent', was ''furious'' to have been

overlooked for an OBE.

The prestigious accolade is awarded by British royalty and Simon has teased his co-star by saying he did everything in his power over the last 12 months to receive an OBE.

Simon said: ''He's gone on an all-out assault this year to suck up to

as many people as possible so that he can get there before me, and he probably will.''