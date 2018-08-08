Simon Cowell's son Eric has become the world's youngest patron to join the exclusive private members' club Soho House in London.

The 'X Factor' boss reportedly splashed out £925 on a membership for four-year-old Eric, whom he has with his girlfriend Lauren Silverman, to join the lavish club because the youngster wanted to go swimming during the UK's recent heatwave but his parents didn't want him to visit a local leisure centre for fear of being mobbed by fans.

A source told the Daily Mirror newspaper: ''Eric wanted to go swimming during the heatwave but Simon was filming and Lauren wasn't around, so they got him a membership so the nanny could take him. It is close and convenient, so made sense.''

The 58-year-old music mogul has made no secret of the fact he wants Eric to have the best of the best in life and recently admitted that he'd love the youngster to become a judge on 'Britain's Got Talent' in the future and even take over his franchise.

He explained: ''I want to spend more time with him. I'm lucky because he likes the shows, so he comes down to them with me. I'm sort of training him up.''

While talking about his son taking over one day, he added: ''Oh, a million per cent. I think about that all the time. I would love him to take over. He's really confident. When he comes down here he knows what everybody does.''

And Eric looks set to get it all as Simon has said that he doesn't want anymore kids.

He explained: ''I don't think I will have more kids.

''I'm 58 and Eric is amazing. I was talking to Cheryl about this, it's destiny, you look at the kids and why would you want to change anything else.''