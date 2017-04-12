Simon Cowell's son Eric shares his ''charm with the ladies''.

The 57-year-old music mogul has claimed his three-year-old son already has an eye for the girls and has joked that he's currently got five different love interests in his life.

Simon said: ''I think he has my charm with the ladies. I asked him the other day how many girlfriends he's got and I think he's got five currently, so he's doing OK.''

And Simon - whose partner Lauren Silverman gave birth to Eric on Valentine's Day in 2014 - revealed that his son is the ''best thing'' about his life.

He shared: ''Eric is absolutely incredible and so funny. It's the best thing that ever happened to me.''

Simon also revealed he has increased security at his home after a burglar raided his West London mansion in 2015.

However, the TV star admitted he is weary of becoming a ''recluse''.

Simon said, according to the Daily Mirror newspaper: ''You have to [increase security]. I mean the stuff that's happened at my home whether you got burgled or I had a girl smash through the bathroom window, you can't make this stuff up.

''At the same time you don't want to live like you're becoming a recluse so I think it's just being more sensible about it. Some of the stuff that you think couldn't happen may happen, but that applies to all of us, really.''

Meanwhile, Simon claimed earlier this week that Eric has already developed an ''ear'' for talent.

Simon - who serves as a judge on 'The X Factor' and 'Britain's Got Talent' - backed Eric to follow him into the entertainment industry.

He shared: ''[Eric] does enjoy coming down to auditions. The first time I brought him to 'Britain's Got Talent' he thought it was scary because of the big red Xs, but then after a few months I said, 'What does Daddy do when he goes to work?' and he said I pressed buttons - it's a little more than that!

''Now, he understands the show so I watch him and I'm like, 'Eric do

you like it? Don't you like it?'. He's got a really good eye and ear

for it, so yes, he's going to be doing this one day.''