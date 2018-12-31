Simon Cowell has rescued a stray dog by adopting her, after meeting her at his annual auction for homeless dogs in Barbados.
The 59-year-old entertainment mogul was at his annual auction for homeless dogs in Barbados when he met the terrier cross named Daisy, who was abandoned with her two puppies before being nursed back to health by pooch charity K9 Friends, of which Simon is a patron.
According to The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column, the 'X Factor' boss is said to have fallen ''in love'' with Daisy, and is bringing her back home to the UK on his private jet when he leaves Barbados.
Daisy will be the fourth dog to join Simon's family, with Yorkshire terriers Squiddly and Diddly, and Freddy, his mother's dog which he took on after her passing in 2015.
The pooch rescue comes after the Syco helmer - who has four-year-old son Eric with his girlfriend Lauren Silverman - revealed he has ''thoroughly looked into'' cloning his dogs, so he never has to live without them.
He said: ''I am 100 per cent cloning the dogs, all of them. We've thoroughly looked into it, got all the details and I can prove to you I'm going to clone them. There is documentation.
''I am doing it because I cannot bear the thought of them not being around. I might actually do it sooner rather than later, which will mean we have six dogs running around.''
Cloning dogs involves taking a DNA swab, and although it's completely harmless to the animal, his wallet won't be so happy as the procedure costs around £60,000 per pooch.
Simon added: ''You hope they're going to be the same dogs and that you'll love them as much as the current ones. I cannot imagine Squiddly, Diddly and Freddy not being around, so this is the solution.''
