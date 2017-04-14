Simon Cowell uses vitamin drips and regular facials and massages to stay youthful.

The 57-year-old music mogul - who has son Eric, three, with partner Lauren Silverman - has reportedly embraced vitamins and beauty treatments to keep him looking and feeling good, while filming long hours on his reality TV shows, including the upcoming latest series of 'Britain's Got Talent'.

A source told The Sun: ''During the series he'll receive regular drips of vitamin B12, C and magnesium to remain on top form.

''The auditions and live shows often go well into the night and can be very tiring and Simon wants to look and feel as fresh as possible.

''He also likes to receive anti-ageing facials which can last two hours.''

And Simon is also believed to keep fit with up by doing hundreds of press-ups every day.

Simon previously admitted he had ''too much Botox'' in the past but blamed it on the pressures of TV.

He said: ''Hopefully I look better now - I probably did have a little too much Botox a couple of years ago, because everyone on TV has it. Now I have facials, but nothing too extravagant at the moment. I have a girl who comes here and does a great face massage - it's very relaxing.

''I also had a sheep placenta facial once, which was quite out there. Then Sinitta recommended I try another detoxifying machine, and this thing turned up in my bedroom and it was like something out of Dr Who. It was like a spaceship had landed in my bedroom.''

And the 'X Factor' judge also revealed he has tried a number of other pampering procedures as he's a ''sucker'' for believing things will work.

He said: ''I'm a sucker for reading about something out there and believing it will work. Once in LA, years ago, I met this girl who would wrap me up in cling film and then tin foil, after covering me in oils.

''It was meant to be detoxing. She then put me in this tube in my house, locked me into it for an hour, and told me what she liked or didn't like on the show. And because she was half-deaf, she was literally screaming at me.''