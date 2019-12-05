Simon Cowell's former fling Jasmine Lennard has announced her engagement to billionaire boyfriend Mohammed Al Saif.

The 34-year-old reality star - who lives with the Saudi businessman in Dubai - was proposed to with a huge diamond, which is said to have cost a whopping £800,000.

The couple - who have been dating for three years - are planning to tie the knot on New Year's Eve in London.

Speaking to The Sun Online, the former 'Celebrity Big Brother' star - who has nine-year-old son Phoenix with Crazy Town singer Seth Binzer - said of her soon-to-be husband: ''He ticks every box for me.

''He's everything I ever wished for and I feel very, very, very lucky marrying the most amazing man and love of my life.''

As well as her romance with music mogul Simon, 60, in 2006, Jasmine has previously been linked to the likes of footballer Cristiano Ronaldo and US rocker Dave Navarro.

Whilst Jasmine and Seth dated from 2010 to 2012.

The rave-haired beauty has been through a difficult time of late, losing her father Brian in June, catching a deadly tropical disease from a stray rescue cat, and she has also been in and out of hospital with her endometriosis, and she described Mohammed as ''her rock'' through the ups and downs.

She said: ''I have been through a brutal time.

''I've spent a vast amount of time in hospital having multiple operations for my endometriosis over the last 18 months.

''Then I suffered terribly after I rescued a stray kitten in Dubai and got a one-in-a-million tropical disease.

''My dad dying was the most painful and traumatising experience of my life.

''I've had hard times, but Mohammed has been my rock throughout.

''I don't know what I would've done without this man in the last year. I wouldn't have got through it.

''I was so sick from the disease the cat gave me I thought I was going to die.

''It was horrendous and my body is covered in scars I'll have for life.

''I had to evacuate my home and throw away all my furniture and clothing because the house was contaminated by fleas from the cat.

''But Mohammed has been there for me through it all. When I was at my lowest and sickest, he was there.

''He's ride or die for me. He's my best friend.''

Jasmine was believed to have dated Simon for six months whilst he was still in a relationship with then-girlfriend Terri Seymour.

The socialite previously insisted that the talent manager was ''a huge part'' of her life.

She said: ''I don't have anything bad to say. That person was such a huge part of my life. I don't want my life to be defined by it.

''The way the relationship has gone down in history is the complete opposite to how it went down.''