Simon Cowell is ''not interested'' in returning to 'American Idol'.

Broadcaster ABC confirmed the revival of the talent show earlier this week, but the 57-year-old music mogul has revealed he turned down an offer to rejoin the panel because he doesn't think the show is as good as it was when it was him, Ryan Seacrest and Randy Jackson on it in 2002.

He said: ''I was asked to do it, and the answer is no. I have no interest.''

When quizzed why, he told US TV show 'Extra': ''My memories are when we first started. It was a different time with Randy, Ryan and Paula. You can't recreate that.

''Last time I watched, it was not the same show, just the same name. I left for a reason and I never regretted that.''

His reasoning is also due tot he fact that he has an exclusivity deal with NBC, which makes his 'America's Got Talent' series.

The pop star search show is being revived by ABC after original broadcaster Fox made the decision to axe it in 2016 after 15 years on air.

Channing Dungey, President of ABC Entertainment, released a statement about the show's return, which said: '''American Idol' is a pop culture staple that left the air too soon. ABC is the right home to reignite the fan base. We are thrilled viewers will once again share in these inspiring stories of people realising their dreams.''

It has been speculated that 'American Idol' is set to return to screens in March 2018 in a Sunday evening time slot.

Original host Ryan Seacrest is favourite to return in that job but he has admitted he thinks he would struggle to do it because he's just been handed a permanent presenting slot on 'Live with Kelly and Ryan' alongside his friend Kelly Ripa and the workload maybe too much.

Original winner Kelly Clarkson has been tipped to head up the judging panel in his place.

Other stars to sit on the judging panel during the programme's initial run include Paula Abdul, Randy Jackson, Ellen DeGeneres, Jennifer Lopez, Steven Tyler, Mariah Carey and Nicki Minaj.