Simon Cowell won't rule out having another child, a younger sibling for son Eric.
Simon Cowell is open to having another child.
The 59-year-old media mogul has four-year-old son Eric with his long-term partner Laura Silverman and although he admits had previous concerns about having children ''too late'' he couldn't imagine being without his son and won't rule out having another baby.
Speaking on 'This Morning', he said: ''If you'd have asked me six years ago I would have probably gone, 'I might have left this a bit too late,' but then you go, 'Oh how you could imagine him not being here.' So whatever happens, happens.''
The 'X Factor' judge also confessed that he's already got Eric in ''training'' for one day filling his shoes as head judge on the panel of the singing reality show and at the helm of Syco.
He said: ''He's in training as you will see over the weekend, I'm getting him ready to do my job.''
Simon let Eric take control of his entertainment empire, Syco, for one day as part of Unicef UK's World Children's Day earlier this month - and Eric even dressed as his famous father for a day at the office, complete with white shirt, blue jeans, black shoes, sharp shades, some grey hairs and a bit of makeup stubble.
Simon said: ''Unicef's World Children's Day is an inspired idea. I can now talk as a very proud Dad about the joy Eric has brought to my life.
''My dream would be to see him one day running the company I have built. And the most important lesson I have learned is what children teach you. They all have a voice.''
