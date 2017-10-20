Simon Cowell played ''cupid'' between Liam Payne and Cheryl Tweedy.

The Girls Aloud band member has credited the 58-year-old music mogul - with who she worked with on 'The X Factor'- for bringing her and her 24-year-old beau together and for playing the matchmaker in their romance.

Speaking on ITV's 'Lorraine' about her love life, the brunette beauty said: ''[Simon] he did nudge.''

The businessman added: ''One hundred per cent - just call me Cupid.''

And the 34-year-old singer has admitted she ''never'' imagined her love life would have mapped out the way it has and that Simon would play a part in her relationship.

She said: ''Honestly, I would never, ever have imagined it could be this.''

Cheryl is set to assist Simon as a guest judge during the Judges Houses round of the talent show over the weekend, but the fashion icon has no urgency to ''rush back to work'' any time soon after she gave birth to her first child Bear - who she has with the One Direction band member - in March this year.

She said: ''I've got the luxury of being able to spend time with my new child.

''Some mums have to rush back to work, but I'm going to take the time to spend time with him and then go back.''

However, Cheryl has hinted she has received an influx of ''songs and music'' for her to record.

The artist - who released her last single 'Crazy Stupid Love' in 2014 - said: ''[I am] receiving songs and music at the moment''.

And Cheryl believes she is still ''adapting in some ways'' to motherhood.

Speaking previously, she said: ''I think I'm still adapting in some ways. I just feel differently about everything to be honest - my views on everything have changed. Firstly you see the fear in everything, like sharp edges. Your whole being changes because it's not about you anymore. If something happens to you it doesn't matter as much but if it happened to your child, the impact would be severe.''