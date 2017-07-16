Simon Cowell hasn't spoken to Cheryl Tweedy for ''six months.''

The 57-year-old music mogul has shot down rumours he's asked the former Girls Aloud singer to return to the UK version of 'The X Factor' as a guest judge later this year because they haven't spoken to one another since the beginning of the year.

Speaking to the Daily Mirror newspaper, the show boss said when asked about the speculation: ''It's bulls**t'. I haven't spoken to her in six months.''

However, although they haven't seen each other for a while, it's highly unlikely there's any bad blood between him and the 34-year-old beauty as he admitted in March that he was so ''happy'' for her and her boyfriend Liam Payne after they welcomed their now-three-month-old Bear - their first child together - into the world.

The brunette beauty has kept a relatively low profile since becoming a mother earlier this year as she's been spending all her time with her little bundle of joy.

But her efforts haven't gone unnoticed as Liam, 23, thinks she's doing ''amazingly well'' as not only has she been caring for their son, she's also been supporting the One Direction singer's career as he's been working hard on his debut solo album.

The 'Strip That Down' hitmaker said: ''She's been amazing, she's been literally the best mum in the world. That's all I can ask for.

''And obviously she's supported me going off and doing my thing with my career and stuff, but she literally has been the mum of the year, she's amazing.''

Liam also admitted that having recently become a dad for the first time, he has developed a new-found appreciation for mothers.

He explained previously: ''Look after the women in your life because, honestly, what I've learned more than anything about being a dad is how hard it is to be a mum.

''It's such a hard thing, she hasn't had any help from anybody, she's done it all herself and I think she's truly amazing.''