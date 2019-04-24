Simon Cowell has gone vegan ahead of his 60th birthday.

The music mogul reaches the milestone birthday in October and he has cut out meat, dairy, wheat and sugar from his diet in a bid to change his lifestyle after a horror fall last year.

He said: ''A friend of mine, who is a doctor, recommended speaking to an expert, and I did it on a whim. I was allergic to melon, so I didn't eat it for six months, but I saw this man and he explained it and it made sense. Within 24 hours I changed my diet and I've not looked back since. You feel better, you look better. I cut out a lot of the stuff I shouldn't have been eating and that was primarily meat, dairy, wheat, sugar - those were the four main things.''

And the 59-year-old television personality admits it was ''way easier'' than he thought it would be.

He added: ''It was way easier than you may think. Like, I used to have yoghurt in the morning and I changed it to almond-milk yoghurts. I have almond milk in my tea. I can eat certain fruits but not all fruits. You have to be careful because some fruit can have more sugar than a can of Coke. Once you get into a pattern I've found it quite enjoyable. It has helped me sleep and I wake up feeling less tired. I noticed a massive difference in how I felt in about a week. I have more energy and focus and it wasn't difficult. I don't like to use the word diet because that's the reason I never went on a diet before - the word diet makes me miserable.''

Simon has also been getting the support of his girlfriend Lauren Silverman and she is slowly moving over to share his food habits.

He told The Sun newspaper: ''Yeah, she got it. If I'm sitting there and I've got a bowl of vegetables in front of me, she's not going to sit there and eat a pizza in front of me. That would be cruel. She's kind of gone the same way as me.''