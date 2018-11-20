Simon Cowell let his son Eric take control of his Syco offices.

The media mogul - who has openly admitted he would love his and Lauren Silverman's four-year-old boy to officially take over the reins of his entertainment empire one day - let his mini me have control as part of Unicef UK's World Children's Day on Tuesday (20.11.18).

Simon said: ''Unicef's World Children's Day is an inspired idea. I can now talk as a very proud Dad about the joy Eric has brought to my life. My dream would be to see him one day running the company I have built. And the most important lesson I have learned is what children teach you. They all have a voice.''

Eric even dressed as his famous father for a day at the office, complete with white shirt, blue jeans, black shoes, sharp shades, some grey hairs and a bit of makeup stubble.

Lauren - who shares son Adam with ex-husband Andrew - added: ''Every child in the world deserves rights and a voice, thankfully today we can celebrate with Eric, and his brother Adam and many children who do have this - but there are many more who still need our support to be able fulfill their potential.''

'X Factor' boss Simon hasn't been shy about his dreams for Eric, and he recently opened up about how he has tried to deal with stress from his own hectic career since becoming a dad.

He said: ''My perspective on life is slightly different than it used to be. I used to be really competitive, read the ratings and have white knuckles.

''Now I find it funny. At the end of the day I always go back to Eric, who will hopefully one day be running these shows - one day, please God.''