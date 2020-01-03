Simon Cowell can't believe how good he looks since losing weight.

The 60-year-old music mogul has lost four inches off his waist since overhauling his lifestyle and committing to a diet of white meat, fruit and vegetables and Simon admitted he looked at himself and thought ''wow'' after dropping the weight.

Speaking to The Sun newspaper, he said: ''The most dramatic period was the first month where most of the weight comes off and you look at yourself and think 'wow'. I used to be 36 inch waist and now I've lost four inches. I'm really happy now.

''You can drink this light beer but you've got to be sensible about quantities. I have loads more energy and feel great.

''All I do is avoid just red meat - white meat is fine - and I eat loads of vegetables, salads and drink this great beer. I'm on a diet but it doesn't feel like it now because the food I eat is really healthy and I don't find it tedious. If it's boring you won't stick to it.''

Meanwhile, Simon, who has son Eric, five, with girlfriend Lauren Silverman, 42, was previously forced to deny his 20lbs weight loss is due to a gastric band.

He said: ''People have said: 'Oh, he's had a gastric band fitted' - but I haven't. If I had, I would admit to it. This diet is all about what you put into your body.''

Instead, the star listened to expert advice from a doctor in Los Angeles who sought to change Simon's ''appalling'' diet.

He explained: ''I met this doctor in LA and he told me my diet was appalling and I had to cut out fatty foods and certain drinks.

''I could see the difference. Cutting out sugar made a massive difference. The first few weeks were difficult, but then I actually stopped craving sugar. I had also found a brilliant gluten-free beer, which helps.''