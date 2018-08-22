Simon Cowell has defended Fifth Harmony after Tiffany Haddish took a swipe at the girl group at the MTV Video Music Awards on Monday (20.08.18).

Tiffany was presenting the Best Hip Hop award with Kevin Hart when she praised former member Camila Cabello and lashed out at the remaining members of the band, who went on hiatus in May.

She said: ''She's nominated for five VMAs tonight, five of them. I'm super proud of her. So those of you watching at home, hi Fifth Harmony.''

And now Simon has spoken out to insist all the girls - Camila, and her former bandmates, Ally Brooke, Normani Kordei, Dinah Jane and Lauren Jauregui - have a lot of talent.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight backstage at a taping of 'America's Got Talent', he said: ''Camila was the first to say, 'I want to go solo,' and obviously we backed her on that. The VMAs was a huge night for her, but all those girls are, I mean, they're all talented. So I'm so happy for all of them. I mean, that's the reason we do these shows.''

Following Tiffany's comments, Lauren fired back on Twitter, writing: ''Waiting for the day when supporting one successful dope woman does not mean insult to other successful dope women. There is energy and space for us all to beautifully coexist and bless the world with our individual truths, stories and talents.''

Whilst Nicki Minaj showed her support for Normani when she collected the Best Hip Hop prize, adding: ''Tiff, don't be coming for Fifth Harmony, because Normani is that b***h.''

Normani later took to social media to thank Nicki for her comments.

She wrote: ''I love you I love you I love you I love you I love you. You perfect queen you! Thank you for lifting me up. God is real. Now y'all know I love me some Nickiiiiiiiiiiiiii. Congratulations on tonight!!! Proud of you always (sic).''