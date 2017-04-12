Simon Cowell thinks having a baby is going to be the ''making of'' Cheryl.

The music mogul is thrilled his fellow 'X Factor' judge has welcomed a baby boy into the world with her partner Liam Payne and hopes the couple's bundle of joy will get to meet his son Eric soon.

He said: ''Cheryl seems in a good place. Having gone through it myself it is quite nerve-wracking, but this is going to be the making of her. From people I know who have been with her, apparently she's ecstatic so I'm happy for her ...

''All the time I've known Cheryl, I never went to her house. We were friends but not that friendly. If I get an invite I would go round to visit. Or she can come down to the show with him and they can make friends with Eric.''

And Simon thinks the 33-year-old singer will return to the recording studio soon and he is keen on working with her again in the future.

He added to the Daily Mirror newspaper: ''I think she'll carry on making records. I worked with her closely over the past few years and it's very difficult when you've got problems in your personal life and you've got to appear on TV each week - it's hard.

''But what I found through Eric was it gives you such an amazing perspective on things and it does make you happier and the things that worried you and niggled you in the past they just aren't an issue anymore. It's the weirdest thing.

''We still have a really good relationship and we'll probably end up working together again soon ... I have one or two ideas in mind. It's just when I get the chance to talk to her properly. I mean obviously this baby is going to be the priority in her life now, but once she's settled she's going to want to be working again and I enjoy working with Cheryl.''