Simon Cowell cancelled his 60th birthday bash at the last minute.

The music mogul had invited a host of famous friends from the entertainment industry to his birthday party in London on Wednesday (30.10.19) - but Simon belatedly decided to scrap the plan on Monday (28.10.19), telling his showbiz pals that ''scheduling conflicts'' were to blame.

A spokesperson for Simon told MailOnline: ''The decision was made to postpone the dinner yesterday morning.

''Simon's priority is his incredibly busy work schedule over the next month and this, of course, includes the current series of 'The X Factor' as well as other TV and music projects.''

The TV star - who has a five-year-old son called Eric with his girlfriend, Lauren Silverman - toasted his birthday during a small dinner in Los Angeles earlier this month.

But a source close to Simon has insisted he's now focused on his work commitments.

The source explained: ''Simon's focus is solely on work for now. It's no secret Simon is a workaholic and he always strives to improve everything he's involved in.

''He also doesn't want people hungover on Thursday and would rather the focus is purely on work - and of course the upcoming shows - rather than celebrating his 60th.

''His actual birthday was earlier this month anyway - and he had a small dinner in LA. So he's just decided this bigger dinner can wait until December when work starts to calm down.''

Meanwhile, a second source added: ''Simon had planned a suitably extravagant event for his 60th and had guests flying in from all over the world to celebrate.

''Cancelling just days before has really thrown people's plans up into the air.''