Simon Cowell has announced the Grenfell Tower charity single will be released at 8am in the UK on Wednesday (21.06.17).

The music mogul organised the recording of the single - which is a cover of Simon and Garfunkel's hit single 'Bridge Over Troubled Water' - last week after seeing footage of the devastating fire that engulfed the 27-storey block of flats in London, leaving over 70 people dead.

And now, the 57-year-old producer has taken to Twitter to announce the single - recorded by Artists for Grenfell, which includes the likes of Louis Tomlinson, Robbie Williams, and Brian May - will hit UK radio stations at 8am on Wednesday.

He wrote: ''Tomorrow at 8am across major UK radio stations, you will be able to hear Bridge Over Troubled Water.

''As well as buying the single, we hope people can support those affected by the Grenfell fire by donating. https://artistsforgrenfell.com/ (sic)''

Simon also revealed the music video for the charity track will be shown exclusively to UK viewers who tune in to watch ITV soap 'Coronation Street' on Wednesday evening.

He added: ''For those in the UK, the video will then premiere on ITV before Coronation Street tomorrow night.

''Thank you to everyone for their help and support in making this happen.''

Meanwhile, the likes of Nile Rodgers, Geri Horner, Jessie J, The Who's Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend, Rita Ora and Stormzy are all confirmed to be appearing on the record, which aims to raise money for those affected by the horrific blaze.

Simon previously said the ''phone didn't stop'' with artists wanting to join the all-star song and praised the British nation for always uniting when tragedy hits home.

He added: ''All the artists have been unbelievable - that's the thing about this country, when things are s**t, everybody comes around and you see good in people.

''Everyone has watched the news, it is horrific. The response we got was unbelievable. Everyone jumped in I got all these calls, the phone did not stop ringing all weekend.''