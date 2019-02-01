'Britain's Got Talent' act Jack and Tim hoped to get a chance to speak to Simon Cowell to get some advice on how to make it in the music business.

The father and son singing duo - 43-year-old Tim Goodacre and his 12-year-old son Jack - were sent straight through to the semi-finals by the 59-year-old judge as his golden buzzer act but after that they had limited contact with him both during the show and after the ITV programme aired.

Tim admits it would have been nice if Simon - who has four-year-old son Eric with his partner Lauren Silverman - could have spared some time to give young Jack some tips on how to pursue his dream but he appreciates he is very busy with his television projects and record label.

Speaking exclusively to BANG Showbiz, schoolboy Jack said: ''We did meet him on stage and stuff but we didn't really meet him afterwards, unfortunately. I wish we could have. But we didn't get to talk to him, really.''

Tim added: ''We hadn't spoken to Simon apart from that moment on the golden buzzer. If I'm honest I was a bit disappointed, for Jack, for a little boy it would have been nice to have had a little chat with him.

''We understood quite quickly that he was very busy, it's fine, we're OK with him. I think it would have just been nice for him to say 'hi' outside of the television company. He's super busy, I think that's it. All of the judges, they were fantastic, but the moment that they finished their bit they're in the cars and they're off. I think Simon was doing 'America's Got Talent', so you can imagine, trying to meet people, I think he flew through straightaway.''

Jack revealed that many of the acts from the 2018 series formed friendships as they went on their journey together but the judges - Simon, David Walliams, Alesha Dixon and Amanda Holden - are more ''distant''.

Jack said: ''We definitely became friends with the acts. We're still in touch with a lot of them but I think with the judges it can be a bit distance.''

Jack and Tim have just released their debut single 'Lucky Ones' which is available now.